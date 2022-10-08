Malala Yousafzai to Visit Pakistan’s Flood-Hit Areas

Nobel laureate and advocate for girls’ education, Malala Yousafzai, is scheduled to land in Pakistan on 12 October 2022 to visit flooded regions and bring global attention to the disaster caused by climate change.

According to the details, she will also examine the flood-affected regions of the most devastated province, Sindh, where she will provide flood relief support through her international NGO called Malala Fund.

In this context, the Sindh Home Department has also directed the Special Police Unit (SPU) to take stringent security measures for her safety. She will arrive at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, after which she will go to flood-affected areas in district Dadu.

Moreover, the funds will also be allocated to provide emergency education services. In addition to that, ten damaged government schools for girls will also be restored.

Furthermore, her NGO had donated an emergency grant to International Rescue Committee (IRC) in September, through which it will provide psychological assistance to girls and women in flood-stricken Sindh and Balochistan.