Foreign Mountaineer Dies in Avalanche in Gilgit-Baltistan

An avalanche has claimed the life of one Austrian mountaineer and injured two others in the Shimshan valley of Hunza in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

According to authorities, Austrian climbers, Feineler Elias and Kerber Romona, accompanied by their local guide, Shah Dualat, began ascending an unknown peak in the Shimshal Valley at around 6 AM on Thursday.

As they were climbing, an avalanche struck them close to the base camp at a height of about 5,000 meters at 9:30 AM, which resulted in the death of Elias while Romona and Dualat were severely injured.

Reportedly, four local porters also accompanied them and returned to the valley carrying their belongings. Meanwhile, local volunteers have started rescue operations while the injured have been moved to the base camp.

Besides, the tour operator has asked Pakistan Army Aviation Corps for helicopters in order to transport the injured to the hospital. Note that helicopters were planned to go there today (Friday) morning depending on the weather conditions.

On 28 September, the two Austrian mountaineers left for a hike on Gojaraf in Shimshal and were slated to return on 4 October. But, the plan was altered due to poor weather, and the climbers with a local guide started their ascent of the mountain on Thursday.