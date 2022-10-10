Smog Declared a Calamity in Lahore by PDMA

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has declared Lahore a calamity-hit city because of smog through a notification on Monday, presented in the Lahore High Court (LHC), which also lays out anti-smog measures.

The notification states that all smog-causing activities will be banned across the province.

A crisis room is to be set up in the PDMA office and special teams will be formed to deal with the menace.

Smog-emitting industries will be closed down and schools will be required to purchase buses in order to minimize pollution.

The deputy commissioners will make every effort to eradicate pollution in their respective districts. It will be forbidden to set fire to agricultural residue.

Crop burning will be dealt with harshly, and the deputy commissioner in question will be held accountable in case of a violation.

Polluting vehicles and industries will be dealt with harshly as well. A steady flow of traffic will be ensured.

Those who are responsible for encroachments and illegal parking will be reprimanded strictly. Smog warnings will be issued by the appropriate departments.

The experts at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had warned the authorities last month about especially dense smog this year.