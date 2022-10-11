Aviation Minister Confirms PIA is Not for Sale

Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique, has dismissed speculations of selling shares of the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), and its New York property, the Roosevelt Hotel.

He made these remarks at a presser on Monday and asserted that the government is working on reviving PIA, which requires an expansion in its operational fleet with a proper plan.

Furthermore, Rafique proposed that the PIA and its assets need to be more autonomous, with less state intervention by replicating global models, and hinted at the government’s plans to restore and administer the Roosevelt Hotel under a joint initiative, which has also been recommended in a cabinet meeting.

While admitting to PIA’s overstaffing, he stated that the Ministry is not deliberating any layoffs as Pakistan is a third-world country and added that the additional labor force will be re-adjusted after PIA’s fleet exceeds 40 aircraft.

Moreover, he claimed that its operational fleet will expand to 24 planes by the end of this month, while a country with 220 million population requires a minimum of 40 aircraft and revealed that they are working to procure new planes on lease.

In terms of global operations, Aviation Minister argued that his predecessor’s reckless remarks hampered PIA operations due to which, they are still attempting to rebound from the loss and are in negotiations with UK, US, and European Union (EU) authorities about resuming PIA services there. In addition, he underlined the importance of operating direct flights between the UK and Pakistan because private airlines charge exorbitant airfare for this route.

In addition, he also revealed details about the ministry’s agreement with Turkish Airlines under which it will take Pakistani passengers to 26 foreign destinations from Istanbul airport while PIA will fly passengers from Pakistan to Istanbul. Besides, he also confirmed PIA’s flight expansion for religious tourism and plans to operate direct flights to Beijing, which will reduce airfares to China.

Lastly, he briefed the media persons about the upgradation of several airports, including Sukkur, Dera Ismail Khan, etc., and also about improving connectivity throughout the country.

Via Express Tribune