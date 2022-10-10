Punjab Waives Off University Fee for Flood-Affected Students

In an encouraging development, the Punjab government has announced to waive the university fees of students hailing from the flood-hit areas of the province.

According to details, Governor Punjab, Baligh-ur-Rehman, has issued directives to Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all public sector universities to waive off the fees of two semesters for the flood-affected students.

Speaking in this regard, the Governor said that the flood-affected students are the responsibility of the provincial government and it will stand beside them in this challenging situation.

The floods caused by the unprecedented monsoon rainfall this year have wreaked havoc in most parts of the country, with South Punjab, upper KP, Sindh, and Balochistan being the most affected regions.

Last month, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, called on the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, to discuss different interventions to facilitate the students from the flood-hit areas.

During the meeting, the Education Minister asked the HEC Chairman to defer both current and due university fee payments for flood-affected students.