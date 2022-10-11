Flood Related Loss to Cotton Crop Alone Almost Touches Rs. 2.3 Trillion

The Ministry of Food Security has revealed that the recent flash floods have damaged 40 percent of crops in the country, with cotton alone suffering a loss of Rs. 2.29 trillion.

The officials of the ministry, while presenting the details of flood-related damage to the agricultural sector in the Senate, stated that the 5.09 million hectares of standing crops have suffered damage owing to floods.

Giving the provincial breakdown, the officials apprised that 79 percent of crops in Sindh, 53 percent in Balochistan, 15 percent in Punjab, 25 percent in AJK, and 14 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have suffered damage due to floods.

The crop losses suffered by Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and AJK stand at Rs. 394 billion, Rs. 82 billion, Rs. 63 billion, Rs. 17 billion, and Rs. 1 billion, respectively.

The officials further informed that the rice crop has suffered damage to the tune of Rs. 73 billion, while the loss to onion, chilies, and tomatoes stands at Rs. 35 billion, Rs. 16 billion, and Rs. 13 billion, respectively.

Dates and sugarcane crops have suffered a loss of Rs. 23 billion each, said officials.

Shedding a light on livestock losses, the officials stated that the livestock sector suffered a loss of Rs. 102 billion at the hands of the flood, with 1.15 million cattle dying as a result of catastrophic out-pour and flood.