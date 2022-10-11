Swat’s Schools and Colleges Closed Down After Horrific Van Attack

All private educational institutes in Swat are observing a holiday today after a school van shooting on Monday resulted in the death of the driver and two students sustaining injuries.

In response to Monday’s incident, citizens of Swat led by leaders of various political parties are also staging a protest, calling on the authorities to ensure peace in the province which has borne most of the brunt of the war against terror.

Meanwhile, citizens of Chief Minister KP’s hometown have also placed the dead body of the driver on the city’s main road, seeking justice from the authorities.

They have claimed that they will not bury the deceased and continue their protest until CM Mahmood Khan meets them and assures them that justice will be served.

The unfortunate incident happened a day before Nobel laureate and girls’ education activist, Malala Yousafzai, returned to the country to take part in flood relief activities.

The cowardly act occurred just a day before the 10th anniversary of the assassination attempt on Malala. On 9 October 2012, while on their way home, Malala and two other girls were injured in a Taliban attack.