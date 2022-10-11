A Sneak Peek into Fly Jinnah’s New Aircraft [Video]

Fly Jinnah, a Karachi-based airline that received regulatory approval last year, looks set to launch flight operations as Fakhr-e-Alam, the renowned TV anchor who is the only Pakistan to circumnavigate the globe, has offered an exclusive sneak peek into the new airline.

Taking to social media, Fakhr welcomed Fly Jinnah which will start operations with 3 new Airbus A320 aircraft. He said, “The skies are opening up and competition is heating up, and the ultimate beneficiary will be the customers.”

Regarding the exterior, Fakhr praised the airline's livery which consists of its brand name abbreviation 'FJ.' Fly Jinnah unveiled its livery earlier this year in March.

Regarding the exterior, Fakhr praised the airline’s livery which consists of its brand name abbreviation ‘FJ.’ Fly Jinnah unveiled its livery earlier this year in March.

The airline has selected vibrant red as the main color of the livery, reflecting its young and modern spirit. The logo and brand identity consist of unique font and round-shaped symbol, which indicates motion and continuity.

As for the interior, Fakhr said the interior is equally beautiful. He added that the seats are covered with top-notch fabric, and they are extremely comfortable and spacious.

As for the interior, Fakhr said the interior is equally beautiful. He added that the seats are covered with top-notch fabric, and they are extremely comfortable and spacious.

Speaking of A320, he noted that the jet is equipped with the latest technologies and safety features. A320 has already stamped its authority as the best aircraft in its category.

Where the training of pilots and cabin crew is concerned, Fakhr revealed that Fly Jinnah’s staff members have been trained by Air Arabia, a UAE-based airline.

He said the crew of Fly Jinnah has been trained in line with best international practices and hundreds of employment opportunities have been created due to Fly Jinnah.

Where the in-flight service is concerned, Fakhr clarified he will give his verdict on this after Fly Jinnah’s inaugural flight, of which he is expecting to be a part of.

