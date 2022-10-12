Cut-off Yields on Fixed Rate PIBs Down by Up To 30 BPS

The cut-off yields on the fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) were down by up to 30 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government raised Rs. 190 billion against a target of Rs. 175 billion.

The yield on three-year PIBs went down by 8 bps to 13.8360 percent, the SBP’s PIBs auction result showed. The yield on the five-year paper went down by 30 bps to 13.0900 percent.

The government raised Rs. 80 billion against a targeted amount of Rs. 60 billion for the three-year paper. Against the five-year paper, the government raised Rs. 110 billion against a target of Rs. 60 billion.

The government rejected all bids against the ten-year paper while the 15-year, 20-year, and 30-year papers did not attract any bids.

ALSO READ Cut-off Yields on Fixed Rate PIBs Down by Up To 3 BPS

A further breakdown of the official numbers indicates that the government also raised Rs. 28.30 billion through non-competitive bids, which took total proceeds to Rs. 218.30 billion.