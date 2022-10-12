Govt Officially Announces Test Date for MDCAT 2022

The government of Pakistan has announced that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held all across the country, including Islamabad, on 13 November 2022.

According to the details, it will also be conducted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia on the same date.

The development comes after all provinces sought an ideal date for the MDCAT in light of the recent devastation caused by the floods.

Note that the passing percentage of paper-based MDCAT for admissions to MBBS programs will be 55 percent, while 45 percent for the BDS programs.

Last month, the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) decided to decrease the passing percentage of the National Licensing Exam (NLE) from 70 percent to 50 percent. Accordingly, both national and international medical graduates need to pass the NLE to acquire a license for a job or practice in Pakistan.

Separately, the Senate Standing Committee on Health also dismissed the amendments presented by a few Senators in September, seeking to amend the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Bill, 2022.

Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand chaired the meeting where the Committee asserted that a bill cannot be amended after it is passed and amendments can only be made in the Parliament.