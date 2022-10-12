Ignite and Huawei Ink MoU for Cooperation and Fostering Startup Programs

Ignite and Huawei Pakistan signed an MoU with a view to developing and expanding a framework of cooperation between both organizations to strengthen relationships through talent development activities and startup programs.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin ul Haque, was present at the signing ceremony. The federal minister also visited Ignite Pavillion and appreciated startups for participating in GITEX 2022. Ignite is a Ministry of IT & Telecom operated Fund.

Ignite is currently displaying MyTM (Fintech), MapAlytics(AR/VR), XpertFlo(AI), Empowering People and Organizations, Asani.IO (CleanTech), InstaCare, Brayt, Adversity(EdTech), WonderTree, and Orbit (EdTech) at Gitex Global 2022 event in Dubai. Such activities will create a pool of highly skilled and sought-after professionals who are not just job-ready but are also capable of creating new jobs.

In another major development, Orbit-ed, an Ignite-funded startup, pitched their idea and moved to the next round, where the startup has received an invite to meet one on one with Oman Technology Fund (OTF) investment committee for final approval. In yesterday’s OTF pitches, about 30 startups participated and pitched their ideas to the prestigious panel of jurors and investors.