InDrive Announces Expansion as Uber Reduces Operations in Pakistan

InDrive, formerly known as InDriver, is preparing to expand its presence in Pakistan to five cities. Currently, the company operates in eleven cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

Sidra Kiran, Manager of Public Relations and Communication for the South Asian region of inDrive, in a recent event told Business Recorder that the ride-hailing service will expand its operations to five additional locations while keeping a lid on the exact details.

She added that InDrive is among the most downloaded ride-hailing apps in Pakistan, accounting for 40% of the category’s downloads. InDrive, a worldwide IT and transportation platform launched in 2012, provides services in 47 countries.

During the event, inDrive’s Director of Public Relations Natalia Kolmakova stated,

Pakistan is an exciting market. We have launched our services there to support convenient mobility solutions. As a corporation, we have always prioritised entering underserved areas.

Uber’s Shutdown in Major Cities

The popular ride-hailing app, Uber, has shut down services in several major cities of Pakistan. The ride-sharing app announced that it will no longer operate in five cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Peshawar.

The same prompt may not appear for everyone, but options for booking a ride will be greyed out for some. Trying to book a ride will now give you a message that says, “Unfortunately, Uber is currently unavailable in your area.”

Coincidentally, InDrive has decided to expand its operations immediately after Uber’s gradual suspension of operations. This has led to speculation that it is a strategic move on InDrive’s part.