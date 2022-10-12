Pak Suzuki Recovers But Honda and Toyota See Massive Drop in Sales

The drop in vehicle sales trend continues due to production cuts from major automakers, record inflation, and massive price hikes.

The latest data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) suggests that carmakers (association members only) collectively sold 10,870 vehicles in September 2022, witnessing a month-over-month (MoM) decline of 6.6%.

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 2,617 cars, reporting a 32% MoM decline in sales. Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) sold just 1,280 cars with a 29% MoM decline, while Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) sold 6,006 cars, observing a respectable 52% MoM recovery in sales.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited (HNMPL) sold 967 units in September, recording a 50% MoM decline in sales. Once again, Tucson remained the company’s best seller.

The monthly sales of some popular cars are as follows:

Passenger Vehicle Sales

Passenger Vehicles Units Sold in August 2022 Units Sold in September 2022 Month-on-Month % Difference PSMC

Cultus 411 751 83% Alto 2,293 2,372 3% Wagon R 365 766 110% Bolan 227 609 168% Swift 532 1,263 137% Toyota IMC

Corolla 1,595 1,000 Approx. -38% Yaris 1,306 800 Approx. -40% Fortuner 339 Under 250 -32% Hilux 636 610 Approx. -5% Honda Atlas

Civic 606 240 Approx. -60% City 830 960 Approx. 15% BR-V 373 79 -79% Hyundai Nishat

Tucson 985 375 -62% Elantra 581 320 -45% Sonata 234 151 35%

Production Snag

The inflationary pressures and import hurdles are a continuous bother for carmakers. Companies have observed massive production cuts, which may cause sales to fall further in the coming months.

The automakers blame the new mechanism enacted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the decline, which requires approval for CKD import clearance. HACL and PSMC issued notifications recently of production halts in October.

Considering these factors, the Pakistani auto sector has tough times ahead of it.