Pakistan’s Agri Exports to Afghanistan Increase 67% in Q1FY23

Pakistan’s agricultural exports to Afghanistan increased by 67 percent to $127.95 million during the first quarter of FY23 compared to $76.69 million in the same period of the previous year.

Pakistan’s total exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $88.30 million in September 2022 which was $49 million in September 2021.

An increase of 66 percent from $75.46 million in August to $125 million was observed in imports in September 2022 whereas the exports decreased by 11 percent in September compared to August.

Export of goods like, rice, fresh vegetables, medicines, fresh fruits, confectionery items, and dairy products increased in September 2022. Whereas exports of items like slag, tableware, household articles, and plastics, decreased in the reporting month.

Sources said that non-Agri exports have increased by 84 percent in September 2022 as compared to the previous September whereas in the first quarter non-Agri exports have increased by 60 percent as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Pakistan’s major Agri export items to Afghanistan are vegetables, fats, food preparation products, rice, potatoes, and bananas whereas Pakistan’s major non-Agri export items are pharmaceutical products, and cement.

Sources said that Pakistan has allowed duty-free import on a unilateral basis to Afghanistan due to which bilateral trade between both countries is increasing.