FBR Reduces Duty on Import of Fresh and Dry Fruits

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced or exempted regulatory duty on the import of fresh and dry fruits from Iran and Afghanistan.

This is subject to the condition that the imports are made in Pakistani Rupee or through a barter trade mechanism by land routes.

Through an S.R.O.1722 (1)/2022 issued by the FBR here on Friday, the Board has amended S.R.O. 966(1)/2022.

In some cases, the FBR has exempted regulatory duty on the import of some fresh and dry fruits whereas in other cases, the duty has been reduced from 74 percent to about 10 to 20 percent, for instance, the regulatory duty has been brought down from 49 to 45 percent on the import of raisins.

According to the notification, the reduced rates of the RD would apply from 22nd August 2022 to 21st February 2023.