Customs Values on Import of Raisins from Iran Increased

The Directorate of Customs Valuation Quetta has raised the customs value on the import of raisins from Iran.

In this connection, the directorate issued a new valuation ruling on Friday. According to the ruling, the directorate has fixed $0.60 per kg as the new value for the import of raisins from Iran.

This ruling will apply to raisins imported from Iran in the province of Balochistan, via land-border Customs Stations.

The background of the valuation issue revealed that the Collector of Customs Appraisement, Quetta approached the directorate to determine the value of raisins, as the Collectorate needed guidance on the valuation of this item imported from Iran through land border Customs Stations of Balochistan.

Accordingly, the concerned officials and importers were consulted in the matter. MCC Appraisement, Quetta vide their aforementioned letter apprised that they were facing difficulties in determining value under section 25 of the Customs Act, 1969. Therefore, they requested the directorate to determine the value under section 25-A.

The fallback method under subsection 9 or section 25 was resorted to for determination of value under section 25-A, as the preceding methods under section 25 could not be applied in the absence of reliable data on the quantity and quality of this item to arrive at assessable customs value of raisins imported from Iran through a land border Customs Stations of Balochistan.

All the information gathered in this manner was analyzed and evaluated. Keeping in view the findings of this exercise, the customs value of the aforementioned item was determined under sub-section (9) of section 25 read with section 25-A of the Customs Act, 1969.