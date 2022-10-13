Pakistan’s Cotton Production to Decline by Over 40% this Year

Pakistan’s cotton production is expected to decline by over 40 percent in the current year, a high-powered Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) was informed on Thursday.

The meeting of the committee for Rabi Season (2022-23), held under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, was informed that cotton production for 2022-23 is estimated at 6.3 million bales from an area of 2.1 million hectares showing a decrease of 43.08 percent over the previous year.

In his opening remarks, the minister informed that Pakistan faced a heavy monsoon spell from July to August and these substantial rains and floods have caused heavy damage to the agriculture sector.

He said that all crops especially in Sindh and Balochistan were damaged very badly. Due to this, the prices of all essential food items increased substantially. To deal with the situation the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce took up the matter to facilitate the import of essential food items on a fast-track basis to maintain the supply at reasonable prices to consumers. He informed that this situation also affected the production of Kharif crops 2022-23.

The committee reviewed the performance of the Kharif Crops (2022-23) and the Production Plan for Rabi Crops (2022-23). The situation of inputs for Rabi Crops (2022-23) was also discussed.

The committee was informed that sugarcane production for 2022-23 is estimated at 81.64 million tons from an area of 1.32 million hectares showing an increase of 12.44 percent and 6.23 percent in area and production respectively over the targets fixed by FCA.

Rice production for 2022-23 is estimated at 5.53 million tons from an area of 2.99 million hectares showing a decrease of 2.4 percent and 34.51 percent in area and production respectively over the targets. Maize production for 2022-23 is estimated at 9.24 million tons from an area of 1.61 million hectares.

Water availability

For Rabi 2022-23, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Advisory Committee has anticipated a water shortfall of 18 percent. During the Rabi season, provinces are allocated 30.25 MAF of water. However, the prevailing weather conditions are supportive and the shortage is manageable.

Metrological Department informed that overall summer monsoon rainfall remained significantly above normal (175 percent). Balochistan and Sindh received record-breaking rainfall in July and August 2022 with positive anomaly 450 percent and 426 percent, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Punjab received 33 percent, 104 percent, and 70 percent above normal rainfall respectively.