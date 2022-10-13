Here’s Winter Vacations Schedule for Schools in Lahore

With the winter season knocking on the doors in the central and southern parts of the country, District Education Authorities (DEAs) in Punjab are considering notifying vacations during the peak days of winter.

In this regard, DEA Lahore is also mulling over finalizing the schedule of winter vacations in all government educational institutes in the district.

ALSO READ Al Azhar University Condemns Fatwas Against Polio Vaccine

According to reports, Lahore’s public schools and colleges are likely to observe winter vacations from 24 December, Saturday, to 1 January, Sunday. The educational institutes will reopen on 2 January, Monday.

Besides, the quarterly exams in all educational institutes in Lahore will be held under the same schedule. The exams will start on 5 December, Monday, and will end on 23 December, Friday. The official notification regarding winter vacations in Lahore’s schools will be issued soon.

ALSO READ Federal Govt to Assist KP in Counter-Terrorism After Swat Unrest

On the other hand, Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) recently changed the timings of all public and private schools all over the province due to the prevailing smog conditions, which are expected to worsen after the onset of winter.

Starting from 15 October, boys’ schools will operate between 8:30 AM and 2 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. The schools will shut down at 12 PM on Friday. Girls’ schools will operate between 8:15 AM and 1:45 PM. The schools will shut down at 11:45 PM on Friday.