Federal Govt to Assist KP in Counter-Terrorism After Swat Unrest

The National Assembly’s (NA) Steering Committee on Interior reviewed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP), particularly Swat’s law and order situation, and has decided to assist the provincial government in counter-terrorism.

In this regard, Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah, headed a meeting wherein several strategies, including negotiations with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were discussed to overcome the terrorism challenges.

ALSO READ Karachi Experiences Mysterious Electricity Breakdown

MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Adviser to the Prime Minister (PM), Amir Muqam, former Governor KP, Shaukatullah Khan, and former Senator, Muhammad Saleh Shah, attended the meeting. Note here that PTI MNAs did not participate in it

The committee members voiced grave concerns over the recent wave of terrorism in the province and lauded the federal government’s commitment to assist the province in rooting out the threat. In addition, they lamented the absence of PTI leaders from the meeting.

In this regard, Interior Minister complained about their absence and tweeted that they did not participate despite being invited and added that the committee has unanimously decided to back the KP government in counter-terrorism operations.

It was unanimously decided to abet the provincial government in curbing terrorist activities. The KPK government must ensure peace in the province rather than playing petty politics in the name of a long march against the federal government. (2/2) — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) October 12, 2022

He further advised the KP government to develop a secure environment instead of involving itself in political squabbles, referring to PTI’s long march against the federal government.