K-Electric Denies Allowing Others to Use its Infrastructure for Money

The spokesperson of K-Electric (KE) has denied reports that the utility was charging any money to TV and internet cable operators for laying any wires on its network. According to KE, its infrastructure is not authorized for use by TV and internet cables, and no charges are levied for the use of KE poles.

As per KE, in order to provide safe and reliable electricity to its consumers, it regularly disconnects encroachments on its network by TV and internet cable operators to maintain the integrity of its network.

The spokesperson said, “KE’s overhead and underground transmission and distribution network across Karachi is installed after seeking due Right of Way (ROW) approvals from the relevant civic agencies. These permissions are granted exclusively for the use of the infrastructure to transmit and distribute electricity to our growing customer base of 3.4 million consumers. The activity is undertaken in compliance with strict safety protocols by trained professionals. Unauthorized encroachment of our network poses a serious hazard to the public and KE continues to act against such illegal acts in the interest of public safety. We will welcome the notice by the PTA and assure them of our fullest cooperation.”

Furthermore, in the absence of ROW approvals and dedicated infrastructure, internet and TV cable operators use any available pole, including those operated by KE, Pakistan Telecommunications Company Ltd. (PTCL), and city-owned streetlights. The city administration has also repeatedly directed the operators to transfer their network underground or bundle the cables safely as per the specifications given by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to KE, it has been highlighting the hazards created by the improper installation of TV and internet cables on its infrastructure, which bypasses KE’s safety protocols and can result in injury or fatal accidents due to leakage of current.

These wires encroach on the utility’s infrastructure and interfere with corrective and preventative maintenance efforts.

Furthermore, in meetings with network operators, KE has received assurances that extra cables will be removed, and the existing infrastructure will be shifted underground where possible, with proper bundling across the remainder of the network. Despite repeated assurances, on-ground progress remains slow.