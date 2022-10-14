PIA’s London Office Loses Billions in Fines Due to Incompetent Staff

The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has identified massive financial losses at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) office in London, United Kingdom (UK).

As per the details, the London office’s mismanagement has resulted in losses of Rs. 2.71 billion to the national exchequer.

The AGP report has revealed that PIA was fined around Rs. 2.71 billion from 2017 to 2021 owing to the incompetence, negligence, and unsatisfactory planning of the national airlines’ employees.

According to the report, the fines were paid in the form of damages because of the loss and theft of the passengers’ luggage during travel and also at airports.

Moreover, action has been taken against individuals responsible for the losses, and it has been proposed that amount be recovered from them.

Reportedly, PIA has suffered losses of around Rs. 204.6 billion in the last four years majorly because of the coronavirus-related restrictions, the ban of its flight operations to Europe by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and the suspension of Hajj and Umrah by Saudi Arabia.

It is worth noting that PIA sustained startling losses of Rs. 43.48 billion in the first half of this year until 30 June, which is a 64 percent increase over the previous year’s losses of about Rs. 26.53 billion.