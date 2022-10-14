NEPRA Imposes Rs. 28 Million Fine on MEPCO

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs. 28 million on Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) for its gross negligence resulting in fatal accidents during the period from July 2020 to December 2021.

NEPRA, upon receipt of reports of 16 deaths in different electrocution incidents during the aforementioned period, constituted a two-member investigation committee under Section 27A of the NEPRA Act 1997 to visit the respective areas, conduct an investigation, ascertain and determine the facts and possible violations of NEPRA laws, rules and regulations.

ALSO READ NEPRA Approves Minor Increase in Fuel Charge Adjustment of DISCOs for August

The investigation committee’s report revealed that 11 out of the total 16 fatalities occurred due to MEPCO’s negligence. These fatalities included four of MEPCO’s employees and seven persons from the general public.

In light of the above, the Authority issued a Show Cause Notice to MEPCO on 17th May 2022 under Section 27B of the NEPRA Act, 1997 and later provided an opportunity for a hearing to MEPCO on 4th July 2022.

Based on the evidence, perusal available of records and submissions made by MEPCO invoking the relevant provisions of the laws, rules and regulations; the Authority observed that MEPCO has failed to discharge its statutory obligations to maintain safety standards as laid down in the relevant laws, code and manual.

The Authority has, therefore, imposed a fine of Rs. 28 million on MEPCO. The Authority has directed MEPCO to provide compensation of Rs. 3.5 million each to the bereaved families.

ALSO READ FTO Directs FBR and SBP to Resolve Issues of Exporters

NEPRA has also instructed MEPCO to ensure the provision of jobs to the dependents of the deceased families and documentary evidence of the same shall be submitted to the Authority.