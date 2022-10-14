NEPRA Approves Minor Increase in Fuel Charge Adjustment of DISCOs for August

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs. 0.1918 per unit in the monthly fuel charge adjustment (FCA) of ex-Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) distribution companies (DISCOs).

According to the notification published by NEPRA, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had earlier requested an increase of Rs. 0.22 per unit, and the authority held a public hearing on FCA on September 29, 2022.

ALSO READ Govt Likely to Reduce Petrol Price Further

Earlier, consumers were charged Rs. 4.34 per unit in FCA for the month of July.

The FCA for the month of August will be charged Rs. 4.15 less compared to that of July in the bills of October, as per NEPRA. This also applies to bills only for the month of October.

ALSO READ Govt Employees Postpone Strike After Talks With State Minister Interior Kanju

This FCA will be applicable to all customer categories of DISCOs except lifeline and electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS). It will also not apply to K-Electric consumers.