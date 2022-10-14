PEC Set to Introduce Amnesty Scheme for Construction and Consulting Firms

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has decided to give an amnesty scheme to constructors and consulting firms. Pakistan Engineering Council is a statutory body, constituted to regulate the engineering profession in the country.

Sources in PEC have told Propakistani that the decision was taken by the Pakistan Engineering Council in the meeting of the Management Committee on October 12, 2022.

ALSO READ NHA Board Recommends Contract Awards in PKR As Country Faces Dollar Shortage

The management committee approved the amnesty scheme on the motion of vice chairman Sindh Engineer Mukhtiar Sheikh. Under the amnesty scheme, the constructors and consulting firms who could not file the renewal for any reason will be able to file the renewal with 10 percent of the previous year and the full fee for this year, before 31st December 2022.

PEC vice chairman Sindh Engineer Mukhtiar Sheikh says that the corona, global inflation and the financial crisis have also affected the construction industry and consulting firms of Pakistan. Businesses in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan have been affected due to floods this year. Considering these conditions, it has been decided to give relief to the construction industry.

In the meeting of the PEC management committee, it has been approved to extend the date for the renewal of constructors and consulting firms. License validity of all such constructors/operators and consulting firms/ companies, which were valid up to 30th September 2022, has been extended up to 30th November 2022 given unprecedented pricehikes and floods in the country.

Pakistan Engineering Council is a statutory body, constituted under the PEC Act 1976 (V of 1976) amended upto 24th January 2011, to regulate the engineering profession in the country such that it shall function as key driving force for achieving rapid and sustainable growth in all national, economic and social fields. The council shall as its mission set and maintain realistic and internationally relevant standards of professional competence and ethics for engineers, and license engineers, and engineering institutions to competently and professionally promote and uphold the standards.