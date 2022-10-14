Police Catches Thieves for Stealing Oil Worth Millions From Pipeline in Pindi

Rawalpindi police has caught a gang of criminals who were found stealing crude oil worth millions of rupees from the pipelines of Pakistan Oil Field Limited (POL) in Dhamial.

The authorities have arrested the gang leader, Shafique Khan, along with a few other members of the outfit. According to a police spokesman, authorities have also initiated a manhunt to incarcerate the fleeing members of a gang.

A media report highlights that Hamood Ur Rehman, a POL security official, intimated the police regarding the criminal activity. He further stated that for many months, the thieves have been stealing millions worth of oil from a particular pipeline.

Rehman added that POL employees began pursuing a car on suspicion. It was discovered that the owner of the vehicle was filling crude oil in a water tank by cutting a pipeline in Peelu Village to sell it on the black market.

Rehman noted that the group was accumulating the oil at a plot in the Dhamial area. He told authorities that the POL team witnessed five persons take oil from a pipeline and flee the scene.

The report added that the gang had stolen 7,400 barrels of crude oil worth almost Rs. 152 million so far from the supply line. Upon the company’s request, the police opened an investigation after filing a case.

Meanwhile, the department has issued physical remand from a court of law for Shafique Khan for further investigation.