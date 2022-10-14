CDA to Remodel U-Turns on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) is considering modifying the design of Srinagar Highway protective u-turns in Islamabad.

During his visit, CDA Chairman Capt. (ret.) Muhammad Usman Younis saw the u-turns and instructed the relevant officials to gather data on the number of vehicles utilizing these u-turns.

ALSO READ 18 Bus Passengers Burned to Death in Sindh With Dozens in Critical Condition

He ordered the department to develop a plan for the construction of elevated u-turns that will connect traffic from Islamabad to the motorway network and Islamabad International Airport.

A Hotspot for Fatal Accidents

This development comes immediately after a report that highlighted Srinagar Highway as being a hotspot for fatal car accidents.

A report from the department of sociology of Quaid-e-Azam University revealed that Islamabad has observed a significant rise in road accidents. The common factors include old and unmaintained cars, use of mobile phones, reckless driving, bad road conditions, etc.

Citing official data, the study highlighted that out of the total accidents on Srinagar Highway in 2021, 57% of accidents were fatal, while 43% were non-fatal. In 2022, the percentage flipped to 43% fatal and 57% non-fatal accidents, however, the severity of injuries was higher.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Recovers But Honda and Toyota See Massive Drop in Sales

The report added that the ratio of fatal accidents will likely increase by the end of 2022. It further highlighted that out of 118 high-speed crashes, 60% were fatal while 40% were non-fatal. Likewise, out of all car crashes from reckless driving, 43% were fatal while 57% were non-fatal.

The report counted overspeeding and reckless driving as the main causes of accidents. However, it established that the reason behind overspeeding and reckless driving is the negligence of the authorities.