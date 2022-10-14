Punjab Government to Create Five New Districts

The Punjab government has reportedly decided to create five new districts in a bid to overcome rising administrative challenges in the province.

According to the details, Rawalpindi’s tehsil Murree, Gujranwala’s Wazirabad, Chakwal’s Talagang, Dera Ghazi Khan’s Taunsa, and Muzaffargarh’s Kot Addu, will be granted the status of a district.

5 new Districts to be created in Punjab:

• Murree

• Talagang

• WazirAbad

• Kot Addu

In this regard, the Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR) has been entrusted with creating a summary for the creation of additional districts after the provincial Cabinet approved the plan.

Furthermore, a senior member of the BoR stated that the relevant officials have been directed to prepare a summary as the new districts will also entail the creation of new tehsils along with several public departments to carry out administrative affairs of those.

Reportedly, the planned Wazirabad district will be moved to the newly formed Gujrat division rather than staying with the Gujranwala division. Also, the upgradation of the Wazirabad tehsil to a district will cost around Rs. 14.5 billion to the provincial government.