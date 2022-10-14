Smuggled Goods Worth Rs. 185 Billion Seized in Three Years

Smuggled goods worth Rs. 185 billion have been seized in the last three years, primarily through the Pakistan-Iran-Afghan borders. This was revealed in the documents of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue in the session of the National Assembly.

According to the Finance Ministry, cars, clothes, gold, silver, and electronics are smuggled in much greater quantities every year through these borders.

The Ministry revealed that Rs. 185 billion worth of smuggled goods, along with gold, silver, and vehicles, were caught over the last three years. During the fiscal year 2018-19, smuggled goods worth Rs. 25 billion were seized.

Similarly, the value of smuggled goods seized during the fiscal year 2019–20 was Rs. 36 billion, smuggling of goods worth Rs. 58 billion was caught during the financial year 2020–21, and Rs. 66 billion worth of smuggled goods has been seized so far during the current fiscal year.