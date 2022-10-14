Planning Ministry Presents Details of 28 Completed Projects Under CPEC

The Ministry of Planning, Development presented details of 28 completed projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. The details were presented in the session of the National Assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

The Ministry of Planning and Development presented the details of 28 completed projects worth $18.8 billion under the CPEC framework.

According to the Planning Ministry, in the energy sector, 12 projects have been completed, while 10 projects have been completed in the infrastructure sector. Likewise, six projects worth almost $6 billion in Punjab have been completed, and seven projects worth $6.43 billion have been completed in Sindh.

Moreover, two projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and six projects in Balochistan were completed. Similarly, one project in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and five projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were completed. The Ministry said five projects have also been completed in Islamabad.