SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Eases Slightly

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on 13th October recorded a decrease of 0.57 percent due to a decline in the prices of food items and non-food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 28.44 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of tomatoes (194.26 percent), onions (167.89 percent), diesel (92.08 percent), petrol (76.07 percent), pulse gram (69.25 percent), pulse masoor (62.19 percent), cooking oil 5 litre (60.14 percent), washing soap (58.03 percent), mustard oil (56.53 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.30 percent), pulse mash (55.61 percent), pulse moong (53.72 percent) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.59 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 percent), chillies powder (42.08 percent), sugar (12.79percent) and gur (3.59 percent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 204.55 points against 205.73 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34 percent) items decreased, 18 (35.29 percent) items increased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517, Rs29,518-44,175 and for above decreased by 0.79 percent, 0.78 percent, 0.66 percent, 0.60 percent and 0.47 percent respectively.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include match box (5.65 percent), powdered milk nido 390 gm polybag each (3.82 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (2.09 percent), bread plain (2.05 percent), potatoes (1.78 percent), cooked beef (1.47 percent), tea lipton yellow label (1.24 percent), shirting (0.86 percent), long cloth 57″ gul ahmed/al karam (0.60 percent), beef with bone (0.55 percent), pulse moong (0.48 percent), rice basmati broken (0.47 percent), georgette (0.34 percent), cooked daal (0.34 percent), sufi washing soap (0.30 percent), mustard oil (0.12 percent), tea prepared (0.07 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.06 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included tomatoes (13.51 percent), LPG (2.76 percent), eggs (2.12 percent), pulse masoor (2.07 percent), onions (1.57 percent), pulse gram (1.39 percent), bananas (1.36 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.95 percent), garlic (0.83 percent), cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each (0.52 percent), gur (0.39 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.29 percent), sugar (0.21 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.09 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5-litre tin each (0.06 percent) and chicken (0.01 percent).