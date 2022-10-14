Vehicle Facility Launched for Tawaf and Sa’i for Disabled and Elderly Pilgrims

Harmain Shareefain’s administration has launched a locomotive service for disabled and aged pilgrims to undertake the Tawaf of Kaaba and Sa’i between Safa and Marwa.

The service has been made available to pilgrims under the supervision of Sheikh Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, the Chairman of the Harmain Shareefain Administration.

According to the administration, the locomotive (vehicle) which is built of fiberglass, 2.98 meters in length and one meter in width, can go up to 30 kilometers using eight batteries and can carry 7 passengers in addition to the driver. The locomotive can turn 360 degrees and be lifted and lowered using a big lift.

It is important to note that Tawaf is a practice that entails walking seven times counterclockwise around the Kaaba while performing Hajj and Umrah.

The Sa’i, on the other hand, is the practice in the Hajj and Umrah, that involves going backward and forward between the hills of Safa and Marwa seven times, which are located near the Kaaba in Masjid al-Haram.