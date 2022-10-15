Nokia C31 Launched With Entry-Level Specs and Low Price

Nokia C31 originally launched alongside the Nokia G60 5G and X30 5G in September, but now it’s making its way to more markets around the globe. Unlike its siblings, the Nokia C31 does not have 5G support, but it is one of the most affordable smartphones of 2022.

Design and Display

The Nokia C31 has a splash-resistant plastic build around a 6.75-inch IPS LCD with 720p resolution. It has thick bezels around the screen, a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera, and the fingerprint sensor resides on the back near the main camera.

Internals and Software

Since it is an entry-level phone, there’s only a Unisoc’s budget SC9863A SoC, but you can still have up to 128 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. There are cheaper variants with 32 GB and 3 GB RAM as well.

Despite being a budget phone, it still boots Google’s latest Android 12 OS and it is not even the Go version for entry-level phones.

Cameras

The camera setup includes a 13MP primary wide-angle shooter that can record 1080p videos limited to 30 FPS. This is paired with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots.

The selfie camera is a 5MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

Nokia did not hold back on battery capacity for the C31 as it has a reliable 5,050 mAh cell, but there is no support for fast charging.

Nokia C31 will be available in Advanced Gray, Nordic blue, and Mint Green color options for a starting price of only $111.

Nokia C31 Specifications