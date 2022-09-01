Nokia Launches Its Most Eco Friendly Phones to Date

Nokia has launched some of its most eco-friendly phones to date dubbed the X30 5G and G60 5G. The two phones are built using recycled materials and have up to 3 years of warranty and promised OS upgrades. It has also launched a Circular subscription to minimize e-waste, but it is only available in the UK and Germany for now.

Design and Display

The new X30 5G comes with a 100% recycled aluminum frame and a plastic back that is made out of 65% recycled material. The retail box is also made up of 70% recycled paper and there is no charger in the box to make it smaller and easier to ship. The display is a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, a rarity among Nokia phones. It has a 1080p resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The fingerprint sensor is underneath the display.

The G60 5G is also made from recycled materials, but it has a plastic frame as well as a plastic back. It has a slightly bigger 6.58-inch screen, but it is an IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It has a slightly lower peak brightness at 500 nits (down from 700) and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection instead. Its fingerprint sensor is on the side since it has an LCD panel.

Internals and Storage

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, a step up from Nokia’s usual choice of Snapdragon 480 5G. The X30 5G, however, brings more memory than the G60 including 6 to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The G60 5G, on the other hand, is limited to 4 to 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. Both have a microSD card slot.

As part of Nokia’s “3-3-3” promise, both of these phones will get 3 years of OS updates, 3 years of security patches, and a 3-year warranty in select regions. The phones will boot Android 12 out of the box, so both should ideally live to see Android 15.

Cameras

The X30 5G is equipped with a 50MP 1/1.57” sensor with OIS and 4-in-1 binning. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra-wide unit with a 123-degree FOV. The Snapdragon 695 limits video recording capabilities to 1080p 60 FPS even though it is capable of handling 4K clips. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The G60 5G also has a 50MP main camera, but this is built on a smaller image sensor and there is no OIS either. The 5MP ultrawide camera is also based on a smaller sensor and there is a depth sensor here as well. It supports 1080p 60 FPS recording just like its X series sibling.

Battery and Pricing

The X30 has a 4,300 mAh power cell while the G60 opts for a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery. There is 33W fast charging on the former and 20W charging on the latter.

Nokia X30 5G has an asking price of $530 but the G60 5G can be grabbed for $320.

