Cabinet Meeting to Discuss Power Theft and Line Losses Tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss the issue of power theft and line losses.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Power Division will brief the cabinet on the issue of power theft and line losses.

The power sector has prepared a presentation about the measures taken to address the challenges in the power sector.

In addition, Aviation, Cabinet, Climate Change, Commerce, and Communication Divisions have been directed to give presentations on the proposals concerning amendments in law to replace the word “federal government” with other appropriate authorities.