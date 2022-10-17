ECC Okays Rs. 3.2 Billion Supplementary Grant for Flood Affected Farmers

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday approved a technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs. 3.2 billion for the Ministry of National Food Security & Research to support flood-affected farmers.

The meeting of the committee, virtually presided over by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 17 billion to finance schemes under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Program (SAP).

The committee deferred the summary for the technical supplementary grant for the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census.