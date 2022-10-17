Harsha Bhogle Calls Babar Azam ‘One of the Most Exciting Players in the World”

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has praised star batter, Babar Azam, ahead of the clash with India, recalling his classic shot from the recent tri-nation series.

While Babar Azam keeps on garnering praise from all around the cricket world, his classic shot against New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has earned him a fan in Harsha Bhogle too.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Talks About Bond With Teammates and the Breakfast Club

He shared his views about Babar Azam’s batting while doing an interactive session with fans on Twitter. Bhogle said that he met Azam for an interview and he loved interacting with him. He then praised his batting style mentioning his backfoot punch off Tim Southee.

The commentator said that he was recently watching New Zealand play against Pakistan. “He [Babar Azam] didn’t score much, it was 15 of 14, but there was one shot he played off Tim Southee. Just stand up on the back foot and hit it straight past the bowler for four. And I said, wow, I want to see a lot more of that,” said Bhogle.

“At the moment, he is one of the most exciting players in the world. And if you’re doing nothing, just watch Babar Azam, and you won’t get bored,” he added.