IMF to Revise Targets In View of Economic Losses Due to Floods

International Monetary Fund (IMF) is likely to revise the targets of the on-going program in view of the economic losses sustained by Pakistan due to the recent floods.

According to sources from the Ministry of Finance, a report from the IMF experts will be presented in the upcoming ninth review. The report will be based on six points.

Moreover, negotiations between Pakistan and the lender will begin in the first week of November. The IMF will assess the post-flood economic situation in the ninth review. Finance ministry sources said that experts are assessing the damage in the flood-affected areas.

Sources said that a delegation of the IMF will compile data on the issues faced by the flood victims and the information on the needs of flood victims will be presented in the report.

Similarly, the delegation of experts will review the issues related to the employment of the flood victims and will collect recommendations to support the flood victims, said the sources.

According to sources, the IMF delegation will prepare the final report on flood damage by next week.

In on going visit of the IMF high-ups have recognized the losses and damages sustained by Pakistan in the recent floods. Pakistan has initially reported losses near $ 40 billion and a destruction of agriculture base of the economy. Crops, livestock and other damages are also huge and at a large scale.