CM Sindh Unfreezes Rs. 208 Billion for Completion of 4,158 Development Projects

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday announced to unfreeze Rs. 208.113 billion for 4,158 ongoing and new development projects. Earlier, this development fund was frozen by the Sindh government in the wake of a disastrous out-pour and flash flood.

CM Sindh decided during a session to review the ongoing development schemes of different departments.

The chairman Sindh Planning and Development Board Syed Hassan Naqvi apprised CM that before freezing, work on the 4,158 schemes was underway for which Rs. 204.652 billion has been allocated. Out of the total allocated amount, Rs. 199.649 billion were released but were later frozen.

He also stated that the funds worth Rs. 194.8 billion for another 1,324 schemes were also frozen by the government in the wake of devastating floods across the province.

CM Sindh was also briefed about the total cost of flood rehabilitation projects. It was apprised that Rs. 336 billion would be needed for flood rehabilitation emergency projects. This includes Rs. 22 billion for the rehabilitation of major roads, water supply, and drainage systems, Rs. 48 billion rehabilitation of irrigation and drainage projects Rs. 9 billion for the Rescue 1122 emergency services, and Rs. 16.90 billion for livestock restoration, and Rs. 110 billion for housing reconstruction.

Murad Ali Shah stated that the farming community in Sindh has lost their crops owing to the flood. To support them in such distressing times, the Sindh government has decided to allocate Rs. 11 billion to provide wheat and oil seeds to the farmers.