Sindh Approves Appointment of Hundreds of Teachers After a Decade

The Sindh Cabinet has approved the appointment of hundreds of teachers who passed their recruitment written tests and interviews in 2012.

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, chaired a provincial cabinet meeting in Karachi where the decision regarding the appointment of teachers was made.

ALSO READ Sindh Minister Blames Karachi Citizens for Over-Exaggerating Problems

During the meeting, the Cabinet authorized the appointment of around 193 teachers from 2012 who had received their interview, offer, and medical letters back then.

In addition, it also approved the appointment of other 104 teachers from 2012 whose medical tests were completed after four weeks at that time.

Besides, the Cabinet also regularized Junior Elementary School Teachers (JESTs) and Early Career Teachers (ECTs) who were recruited by Sukkur IBA Testing Service (STS) this March.

ALSO READ Rupee Halts 13-Day Winning Streak Against US Dollar On IMF Inflation Forecast

Earlier this year, the Sindh government also began issuing appointment letters to thousands of newly recruited teachers who were hired to overcome staff shortages in public sector educational institutes across the province.

In this regard, Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, addressed the appointment letter ceremony and said that Sindh is the only province that has appointed around 50,000 individuals in a single recruitment drive.