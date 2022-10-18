Pakistan’s First-Ever Metaverse ‘The Cloud City Metaverse’ Is Coming

NARSUN Studios, Pakistan’s largest Unreal Engine gaming studio, is announcing the first-ever METAVERSE in Pakistan – The Cloud City Metaverse (TCCM) – and the entire world’s eyes are on it.

This marks Pakistan’s first giant step towards Web3 and an opportunity for bringing trailblazing business into the country.

Pakistan’s first metaverse, TCCM, is built on Unreal Engine 5, the most powerful engine that combines high-end graphics, hyperrealistic environments, and great visual design together with audio, lighting, animation, and other capabilities to give players an immersive experience.

This adds to TCCMs offering, which is a culmination of everything web3 and NFTs, a complete metaverse with built-in economic functions, propelling you into a parallel virtual world of digital identity, and a blockchain-based ecosystem.

Cloud City is a world that is always active allowing users and players to own their personal virtual land, build structures and rent them out, create guilds, store NFT assets, play P2E games, and monetize their experience.

While it will be free to play, users can opt to purchase NFTs giving them customization and ownership of their assets.

This is the first platform in the country where users will have complete autonomy over their content and where user-generated content will be valuable.

TCCM is set to become a revolutionary technology for not only everyday users but also for enterprises for example in fintech, education, health, construction, and loads of other verticals.

For the first time, Pakistan will be competing with big tech names in the world.

TCCM is powered by NARSUN Studios – a blockchain and game development studio that has been working in the most captivating space out there at the moment: Gamification of Blockchain and NFTs.

NARSUN does NFT design, smart contract development and deployment, custom NFT marketplaces, metaverse development, wallet development and integration/ideation, and deployment of play-to-earn games, NARSUN has been doing it all.

Founder and CEO of NARSUN Studios & Co-Founder of TCCM, Umer Abbas, discussed the project with us and said, “My team and I have been working on web3 projects for a while now but it was time we did something for our country too.”

“We want to educate our people about the beauty of this space and bring more opportunities to our country. Pakistan has always been perceived as tech-illiterate but this will be a sign to the world that we can do it too,” he added.

The project has been invited to many prestigious events all over the world including the invite-only Dubai Metaverse Assembly where TCCM was on stage alongside names like The Sandbox and Decentraland which are the biggest metaverse projects in the world and of unicorn status.

The Co-Founders of Sandbox also visited the TCCMs stall at the Future Blockchain Summit at Gitex in Dubai where they enjoyed playing around in TCCM’s metaverse.

TCCM Features

Engage with the world in a digital reality never imagined before. As the world is undergoing recession, TCCM offers a revolutionary digital landscape where you live your way.

Create and own anything in this world with TCCM creator tools. Attend or host live shows, podcasts, concerts, and other events in the TCCMs entertainment center. Set up your shop in TCCMs business enclaves and give your brand exposure like never before. Dream it, and you can have it.

Mustafa Jamal Iftakhar (MJ) – Co-CEO at TCCM pointed out the impact that TCCM will have and said, “The web3 space opens up an entire plethora of opportunities for a country like Pakistan. We are confident in driving the nation forward with our Metaverse, by empowering our people.”

TCCM for Businesses

TCCM aims to facilitate Pakistani businesses with direct opportunities to become part of web3. From Tiktokers to e-Commerce stores to retail outlets, there is a place for everyone in The Cloud City Metaverse.

To accelerate growth for your business, here’s how you can use TCCM

Build custom environments for your business needs, or have TCCM build one for you

Market your products and clients in the glamor of the meta

Showcase your art in TCCM art exhibitions

Create & Sell your NFTs in our marketplace. Browse through them, meta style.

Create a metaverse-based product

Give your customers the experience of shopping from your store while sitting at home.

Launch your store with a bang in TCCM. Sky’s the limit

Brands can provide a fresh approach to help stay relevant to existing customers while attracting new ones.

Ahsan Imtiaz – CEO of TCCM and Co-Founder & MD of NARSUN Studios is excited about the framework being built and had this to say, “The tremendous amount of engagement and brand awareness that businesses will get using TCCM and that too in the most affordable way, is amazing.”

“We’ve already made a noise in the international market because of the opportunities that we provide to businesses and the graphics we create to do so. We’re hoping our people too will soon jump the bandwagon and be the trendsetters this time,” he added.

