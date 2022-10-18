Passengers to Get Free Tea at Major Airports Across Pakistan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to provide free-of-cost tea service to passengers at the airports.

The authority announced that the service will be available in both the international and the domestic lounges.

Tea counters will be set up at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports. The project is being implemented on the instructions of the Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

A CAA source revealed that the tenders for the project in the three cities have been floated and the work will start as soon as the tenders are awarded. The process afterward is expected to take three to four weeks.

A similar service had been introduced at the Skardu airport in 2016 in view of the unavailability of tea shops in the region.

International tourists had commended the service at the time, saying that they had not experienced such a service in any other airport around the world.