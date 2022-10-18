Sazgar Starts Booking Electric Rickshaws With 100 KM Range

Pakistan’s one of the most renowned 3-wheeler manufacturers, Sazgar, has opened bookings for its fully electric rickshaw, eVe, which has a 100 km range on a single charge.

As per the company’s claims, eVe will save its user around Rs. 226,800 per year on fuel and Rs. 66,000 on maintenance.

ALSO READ Car Companies Collected Over Rs. 217 Billion For Advance Bookings

According to the details, it features dual daytime running lamps (DRLs) and ambient lighting as it has been designed to conform to modern aesthetics.

In addition, the eVe has an automatic rotational gear knob that switches across the reverse, neutral, and drive modes with each rotation.

In order to meet the trends of the digital world, the company has installed digitized odometers and a USB charging port through which both the user and the passenger can charge their gadgets during the journey.

ALSO READ Audit Unearths Anomaly Worth Rs. 138 Million in Purchase of Software by NITB

In contrast to the usual plain rexine leather seats, Sazgar’s eVe has a textured bench for its driver and the passenger with a blue tone that goes across it, giving it a sci-fi look.

For more details, interested people can visit Sazgar’s website or stop by its showrooms across the country.