Several Doctors and Policemen Suspended Over Nishtar Hospital Incident

Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and six Nishtar Hospital employees, including three doctors, following a probe into the case of several rotten corpses on the hospital’s rooftop.

In this regard, CM Elahi headed a meeting at his office and issued suspension orders for the mentioned individuals. Meanwhile, Health Minister of Punjab Dr. Yasmin Rashid presented the investigation summary at the occasion.

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (retd.) Asad Ullah Khan, Special Secretary of Specialized Healthcare, and Medical Education Department officials, and others also attended the meeting.

According to details, Head of the Anatomy Department Prof. Dr. Maryam Ashraf, Demonstrators, Dr. Abdul Wahab and Dr. Seerat Abbas, staff members, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir, and Abdul Rauf, remain suspended from their positions after CM’s orders.

Moreover, the SHO of the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony Police Station Umar Farooq, and the SHO of the Seetal Mari Police Station Saeed Sial are among the suspended Police officers.

ALSO READ Punjab to Take Action Against Staff Over Nishtar Hospital Dead Bodies’ Incident

Furthermore, CM has demanded action against the officers involved under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act 2006.

He added that the Islamic teachings command the proper burial of the deceased and asserted that such a cruel act is disrespectful to them, which is completely unacceptable.

Separately, a petition has been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for the mentioned incident, requesting a high-level investigation into the matter.