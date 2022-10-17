Punjab to Take Action Against Staff Over Nishtar Hospital Dead Bodies’ Incident

The Punjab government has decided to take action against Multan’s Nishtar Hospital employees who were responsible for bringing the dead bodies to its rooftop.

The development comes after videos went viral over social media, showing several rotten corpses with missing organs on the hospital’s roof.

Afterward, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Punjab, Captain (retd.) Asad Ullah Khan, issued instructions to form a six-member committee to investigate the matter.

In this regard, the committee has demanded departmental action against those involved in moving the corpses instead of keeping them inside a morgue and has sent its report to the ACS.

Meanwhile, the report urged the Police to retake the abandoned dead bodies that it gives to the hospital in 28 days, and recommended that the Police, the Secretary of the Police Union Council (PUC), and the hospital’s administration work together to ensure the burial of dead bodies.

Previously, Nishtar Hospital’s Head of the Anatomy Department, Dr. Mariam Ashraf, pinned the responsibility for the decomposed bodies on the Police and the rescue officials.

She said that the hospital cannot refuse to take the dead bodies as it has to accept them as safekeeping and added that the Police and rescue teams do not take them back on time.

She claimed that the bodies that are given to the hospital by the Police are already decayed and they cannot be kept inside the morgue because maggots begin consuming them.

Besides, she lauded the Edhi Foundation and stated that it lacks burial space in its graveyard and elaborated that the primary reason bodies were kept on the rooftop was their huge influx.