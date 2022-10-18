US Takes a U-Turn, Shows Complete Confidence in Pakistan’s Nuclear Security

The United States (US) Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, Vedant Patel, has asserted that the US has absolute confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear security, refuting previous comments made on the subject by President Joe Biden.

While addressing a presser on Monday, he said that the US has complete faith in Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets and claimed that a stable and thriving Pakistan serves US’s best interests.

ALSO READ Team Mentor Matthew Hayden Throws Dinner for Pakistani Squad at his Home

پاکستان کی سفارتی محاذ پر بڑی کامیابی، امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن کے حالیہ بیان کے بعد امریکی سٹیٹ ڈیپارٹمنٹ کا بیان:

"امریکہ پاکستان کے اپنے جوہری اثاثوں کو محفوظ رکھنے کی صلاحیت پر مکمل اعتماد رکھتا ہے" pic.twitter.com/monbq1e2LC — Raza Butt 🎙️ (@SocialDigitally) October 17, 2022

The development comes after President Biden labeled Pakistan as ‘one of the most dangerous nations’ with compromised nuclear security, which drew a strong backlash from the latter.

In this regard, the Spokesperson stated that Pakistan has long-lasting ties that the US recognizes. He further said that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Chief, Samantha Power, and State Department Counselor, Chollet Derek, visited Pakistan after disastrous floods.

ALSO READ Private Universities Are Receiving Charters Without Mandatory Scrutiny

It is pertinent to mention that the government of Pakistan summoned US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, to the Foreign Office (FO) and registered its demarche after Biden’s remarks.

Moreover, Prime Minister (PM), Shehbaz Sharif, also responded to Biden’s statement without naming him in his tweet and said that Pakistan is a responsible nuclear country.