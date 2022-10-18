Women in Punjab Suffer the Most Gender-Based Crimes

In terms of complaints made by women this year about harassment, assault, kidnapping, and murder, Punjab takes the lead over all the provinces with 15,750 total cases.

Sindh, on the other hand, became notorious for rising honor killing cases with 199 incidents since 2021, with 88 of them being from just this year.

Out of the 709 complaints received by the National Women Helpline Centre (1099), only seven were regarding harassment, but each of these came from Punjab. Similarly, the helpline received 1,890 complaints last year, out of which 1,367 were made from Punjab.

According to the official data, women made a total number of 15,750 complaints in Punjab from January to August, out of which 5,914 complaints involved harassment through social media or at the workplace, and violence against women, including domestic violence.

Likewise, the Punjab Women Development Department (WWD) helpline (1043), received 22,947 complaints this year, and 24,296 last year, pertaining to cases of abduction, violence, harassment, family issues, as well as rape, and murder.

The province of Sindh, on the other hand, became notorious for honor killing, with 199 total cases since 2021, among them 88 just from this year. Meanwhile, throughout this year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) facilitated 1,112 distressed women.