6 Men Gang Rape an 8-Year-Old Girl

By Asma Sajid | Published Oct 17, 2022 | 5:16 pm

In yet another case of sexual violence against a minor, an eight-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by six men in Chiniot.

The perpetrators escaped from the scene soon after, while the victim was shifted to the hospital.

Police came into action following the complaint by the victim’s father. Further progress will be made following a medical report. 

The father, Ramzan, demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice. 

In related news, another minor, a six-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by a teenage domestic helper last week. The victim’s parents were not at home when the incident took place. 

The suspect was arrested following a medical report of the victim shortly afterward.

Additionally, a beggar girl was kidnapped and raped in Lahore last month as well. 

