6 Men Gang Rape an 8-Year-Old Girl

In yet another case of sexual violence against a minor, an eight-year-old girl was reportedly gang-raped by six men in Chiniot.

The perpetrators escaped from the scene soon after, while the victim was shifted to the hospital.

Police came into action following the complaint by the victim’s father. Further progress will be made following a medical report.

The father, Ramzan, demanded that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

In related news, another minor, a six-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by a teenage domestic helper last week. The victim’s parents were not at home when the incident took place.

The suspect was arrested following a medical report of the victim shortly afterward.

Similarly, a beggar girl was kidnapped and raped in Lahore last month. She managed to escape the kidnappers’ custody and report to the police. The First Information Report (FIR) revealed that they had kidnapped a six-year-old boy as well.