Govt Set to Clear Mega Construction Projects Worth Over Rs. 2 Trillion Today

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) of Planning Commission will today (Wednesday) consider projects worth approximately Rs. 2.5 trillion including the Pakistan Railway Main Line-1 (ML-1) Project worth Rs. 1.97 trillion.

The meeting will consider the PC-1 of 12 projects, five position papers, and two concept clearance of projects, an official source told Propakistani.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) umbrella Project ML-1 related to the upgradation of the existing Main Line -1 and the establishment of a Dry Port near Havelian is on the agenda of the meeting. The project cost has been increased by almost 45 percent from the earlier approved cost of $6.80 billion to $9.85 billion, said the source.

An important position paper related to the provision of security to the ML-1 project will be considered by the meeting. The proposed cost of the project is Rs. 35.992 billion. The position paper for the construction of the breakwater at Gwadar Port will also be considered by the meeting. The cost of the project is Rs. 42.193 billion.

The concept clearance for the realignment of the Karakorum Highway project will also be considered in the meeting. The total project cost is $1.8 billion. The concept clearance of the Sindh Climate resilience project worth Rs. 35 billion is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Construction of flyovers in Quetta city worth Rs. 3.01 billion, Project Readiness Financing (PRF) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Resources project costing Rs. 860.070 million, Digital Economy Enhancement Project Rs. 17.103 billion and Establishment of Knowledge Park in Pakistan Rs. 939.359 billion is also on the agenda of the meeting.

Position papers regarding the construction of an Intelligence Bureau Officer along CPEC worth Rs. 2.127 billion and the Strengthening of Civil Registration and vital statistics system worth Rs. 201.917 million will be considered by the CDWP.

Land acquisition for the installation of three solar projects and the establishment of a grid station in GB worth approximately Rs. 23 billion is on the agenda of the meeting.

A project for the procurement of MRI equipment for PIMS worth Rs. 584 million and a position paper for a project of Artificial intelligence worth Rs. 1.880 billion will also be discussed by the meeting.