KP Govt to Support Children With Learning Disabilities

The Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has authorized a plan to provide free treatment for children with learning disabilities or cochlear disorders, as revealed by a handout.

The CM took this decision while presiding over a meeting with his principal secretary Amjad Ali Khan, administrative secretaries, and other relevant officials on Tuesday.

He emphasized the importance of the treatment of learning disorders in children, saying that the KP government will utilize all resources for their aid.

The CM’s Cell and welfare organizations have already received 127 requests from 25 districts, with an additional nine from the merged districts of Aurakzai, Kurram Bajaur, and Khyber.

In accordance with the chief minister’s directions, the treatment is to be carried out in three stages.

Stage one will include 38 children from the flood-affected districts of Charsadda, Shangla, Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Swat, and others. Stage two will include families with three or more children each suffering from cochlear disorders. All remaining cases will be treated during the final stage. The treatment will cost Rs. 250 million according to the government’s estimates.

The chief minister instructed to notify the families in stages to ensure prior preparation, and that the youngest children are to be prioritized to ensure that they can recover from their learning disorders as soon as possible.