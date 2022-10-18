Gas Availability in Winter to Remain Better Than Last Year: Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has stated that the gas availability in the upcoming winter season would remain better compared to the last year.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the minister said that the government has arranged two additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for January and February 2023.

The minister said that state entities, including Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL), Pak-Arab Refinery Company Limited (PARCO) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) have been asked to procure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), keeping in view the potential gas crisis.

The minister said that SNGPL will be responsible for providing LPG in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. SSGCL will purchase additional twenty thousand tons of LPG for the winter season, he added.

The minister highlighted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the preparation of a plan for the energy sector, aimed at reducing energy prices.

He also urged people to avoid using inefficient appliances to avoid gas wastage.